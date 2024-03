Kyle Laffin, of Hanover, won the seven-figure jackpot playing the $20 “$10,000,000 Premier Cash” scratch-off game.

He chose to take the lump sum payment of $650,000 (before taxes) rather than the annuity.

Laffin said he plans to use the money to pay off his student loans.

He bought the ticket at Hingham Gulf at 19 Whiting St. in Hingham. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for the sale.

