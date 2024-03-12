$1M Lottery Ticket Sold On Nantucket

The seven-figure ticket was purchased at Old South Diner at 57 Old South Road in Nantucket. They won the cash playing the "$4,000,000 Bonus Bucks" $10 scratch-off game.

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for the sale.

The name of the winner was not immediately available, but lottery officials usually release that information soon after the player collects their check.

The win was one of 677 winning tickets claimed on Monday worth $650 or more.

