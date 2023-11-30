$1M Lottery Jackpot: Swansea Man Not Sure How To Spend His Massive Windfall

James Seavor, of Swansea, won $1 million playing the “Diamonds and Dollars” $5 scratch-off game.

Seavor, a retired fisherman, took the lump sum payment of $650,000 (before taxes) rather than the annuity.

Seavor isn't sure what he'll do with that money, however. He's considering taking a cruise, but the gravity of the win is still setting in.

He bought the ticket at Swansea Mart at 367 Wilbur Ave. in Swansea. The store will get a $10,000 bonus for the sale.

