$1M Lottery Jackpot: Swansea Man Not Sure How To Spend His Massive Windfall

While a lot of lottery players know exactly what they would do if they won the jackpot, a Massachusetts man still isn't quite sure how he'll spend his newfound cash. 

James Seavor

 Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Lottery
Josh Lanier
Josh Lanier

James Seavor, of Swansea, won $1 million playing the “Diamonds and Dollars” $5 scratch-off game. 

Seavor, a retired fisherman, took the lump sum payment of $650,000 (before taxes) rather than the annuity. 

Seavor isn't sure what he'll do with that money, however. He's considering taking a cruise, but the gravity of the win is still setting in. 

He bought the ticket at Swansea Mart at 367 Wilbur Ave. in Swansea. The store will get a $10,000 bonus for the sale. 

