12-Year-Old Sent Mass Shooting Threat To Middle School In Norwood: Police

The child, whose name was not released, was arrested after police learned about the threat made against Coakley Middle School in a group text given to officials on Friday, Norwood police said in a news release. The text said there would be a mass shooting on Monday, March 11.

They sent another threat about a shooting planned for Norwood High School, as well, authorities said.

Norwood police upped security at the schools on Friday as detectives searched for the sender.

The threat was made in a group text chat. The sender claimed their phone number could not be traced. Despite their efforts to hide their contact information, investigators were able to link the message to the 12-year-old quickly, Norwood police said.

Police spoke to the student, who was traveling out of state with their family. The threats were deemed not credible.

Officers spoke with the student on Sunday when they returned to the area, and they confessed in front of their parents to sending the threatening texts, police said. They will not be at school on Monday.

The student's name will not be released, and the charges they will face were not disclosed on Sunday.

