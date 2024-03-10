$100K Lottery Ticket Sold In Braintree

They won the six-figure sum on Saturday, March 9, playing the "$15,000,000 Money Maker" $30 scratch-off ticket. There are 36 $100,000 winning tickets that haven't been found in the game, along with two $15 million tickets and one $1 million winner.

The winner purchased the ticket at Highland Mutual convenience store in Braintree.

The winner's name was not released.

It was one of 232 winning lottery tickets worth more than $650 sold on Saturday. Click here to see the full list of winners.

