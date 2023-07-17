Woman Dies In Hydroplaning 2-Car Crash In Wilmington, Police Investigate

A woman, who has not yet been identified, died in a two-car crash on I-93 southbound in Wilmington on Sunday, July 16 after a 2008 Honda Civic sedan hydroplaned into a pickup truck, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Police responded at 7:21 p.m. to find the Honda and a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado pickup in the southbound area of Exit 33, Concord Street.

The front seat passenger of the Honda, a female, sustained serious, life-threatening injuries in the crash. She was transported to Lahey Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

All other occupants of the vehicles were taken to Lahey and Winchester Hospitals with apparent non-life-threatening injuries.

A primary investigation suggested that the Honda hydroplaned, drove into the median, hit the median guardrail barrier, then reentered the roadway. The Honda then traveled across all lanes before crashing into the pickup, which was traveling in the right lane.

State police cleared the scene around 9:22 p.m.

The crash is under investigation by the State Police-Andover Barracks, State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, and State Police Crime Scene Services Section.

