Weston School District Ranks Among Top In Country, Report Says

Massachusetts school districts were graded on criteria that include academics, diversity, and administration, and 26 Massachusetts received an A+ grade, according to the community and school ranking site Niche.

The Weston Public School District, in Middlesex County, received the highest rating in the state, coming in at the number one position in Massachusetts. It received perfect scores for academics, college prep, and resources and facilities, among other criteria.

The school district's high marks also placed it among the best in the country, ranking the 23rd best nationally.

The following Massachusetts school districts received A+ marks and were ranked in the top 10 in the state by Niche:

#1: Weston Public Schools

#2: Hopkinton Public Schools

#3: Wellesley Public Schools

#4: Lexington Public Schools

#5: Dover-Sherborn Regional School District

#6: Newton Public Schools

#7: Public Schools of Brookline

#8: Wayland Public Schools

#9: Belmont Public Schools

#10: Westwood Public Schools

Niche ranks school districts using data from the Department of Education, U.S. Census, and FBI, along with reviews, outcomes, rankings, grades, and profiles.

Click here to view the full list of top school districts in Massachusetts.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.