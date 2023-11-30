‘We’re Kvelling’: Jewish Tavern With A Twist Named Best New Restaurant In Mass

The kosher bar, restaurant, and learning center first opened in May at 425 Washington Street.

Lehrhaus' menu boasts a Simanim salad with greens, leeks, and squash, drizzled with pomegranate honey vinaigrette.

Rodanchas, a traditional leek and squash-filled pastry, also comes with a spiced carrot salad.

The restaurant also serves its take on local classics, such as Old Bay fries cut into wedges, which comes with a side of spiced labneh, or strained yogurt, and s’chug aioli or amba regina.

If you’re thirsty, try a twist on an Israeli childhood favorite — the Spritz Petel — which is served with Arancia Aperitivo Kosher Liqueur, raspberry, and bubbles.

If you’re feeling fancy, there’s always the Yemeni espresso martini, complete with vodka, cold brew coffee, and a dash of the Yemeni spice hawaij.

“The concept, the menu, the design, the execution, everything about it is giving us nachas (pride),” one Yelp reviewer said.

Vegetarian chopped liver was excellent. Indian spiced fritters were tasty. Amba flavored vinegar and schug aioli livened up the fish and chips; the chips were large cuts that tasted richly of potato. The chef came out and gave some chopped liver to take home. So nice! We're kvelling (happy).

A Talmudic version of Lehrhaus’ menu is also available to customers.

Lehrhaus not only serves food and drinks, but it also offers classes and workshops about Jewish culture and tradition, which are open to the community.

Upcoming classes include a session about “Hashish Cookbook,” the first cookbook of marijuana edibles published by beat poet Ira Cohen, and a workshop that explores Jewishness and queerness in fiction writing.

