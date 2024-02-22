Watertown Celeb's Whiskey Will Launch Next Month Across Mass

Bortone told the Daily Voice that getting his coconut-flavored whiskey into Massachusetts was a milestone he was excited to make.

“It has always been one of our top priorities to have Watertown Whiskey for sale in Watertown,” says Mikey Bortone, CEO and co-founder of Watertown Whiskey, in a news release. “We’re thrilled to start our national expansion in Massachusetts as well as in Rhode Island and are looking forward to bringing our whiskey to bars, restaurants, and retailers across the country soon.”

Borton got the idea for the drink one day after having a few whiskeys. He had fallen in love with coconut water while taking part in Season 16 of "Survivor" and kept it in his fridge to stave off dehydration. He decided to mix the two as an experiment and knew he had something special.

He teamed up with friends Steve Ciccarelli and Mark O’Donnell to create the brand.

"I've put everything I have into this," Bortone said in a Zoom interview. "I believe in it. I've never had this kind of focus with any company like I have with this."

For more information on Watertown Whiskey to order, visit watertownwhiskey.com.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.