Dump Truck Rollover Crash Causes 5-Mile Backup On I-95 North In Waltham

A dump truck rollover crash has caused a five-mile backup on I-95 north in Waltham, Massachusetts State Police said on Twitter.

The crash was reported at Trapelo Road, near exit 44B, around 2:40 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, according to the Tweet.

The truck reportedly spilled gravel across the highway and shut down the right lane, shoulder and ramp as a result.

No other information was initially released. This is a developing story so check back for updates.

