SWAT Team Aids In Arrest Of Dunstable Man Who Beat Tewksbury 18-Year-Old: Police

Abraham Figueroa, age 19, of Tewksbury, was charged with beating an 18-year-old and threatening to kill him while waving a gun in the area of Whipple Road and Champion Street in Tewksbury, according to the Tewksbury Police Department.

The 18-year-old victim suffered head injuries and went to the hospital for treatment before he called police to tell them about the attack. He said he was attacked and beaten by two men, one of whom had a gun.

Police determined that Figueroa was one of the attackers and found him at a home on Whipple Road later that day. He was arrested by both the Tewksbury Police and the Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council SWAT Team.

The second attacker, Anthony Ford, age 18, is wanted on an active arrest warrant related to the assault.

Figueroa was charged with:

Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (firearm)

Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (ground)

Extortion by threat of injury

Assault and battery

Threatening to commit a crime (murder)

Figueroa was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Lowell District Court.

Police determined that the incident was not a random act of violence and that the people involved knew each other.

Police ask anyone with information on Ford's location to contact Tewksbury Police at 978-640-4385 or email their tip line at tewks_detectives@tewksbury-ma.gov.

