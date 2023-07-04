Update: ID Released For Somerville Woman Killed In Medical Transport Van Crash

A medical transport van registered with Humble Hands Health Care Services ran off the road and crashed into a tree on the Riverway at Longwood Avenue in Boston on Monday, July 3, killing a 71-year-old Somerville woman and seriously injuring a 39-year-old Methuen man, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

Massachusetts State Police responded to the crash around 3:45 p.m. and found Boston EMS and Fire already on the scene and attempting to provide life-saving medical aid to the passenger, who was identified the following day as Rosa Canenguez.

The passenger was a patient who had been secured in a wheelchair at the time of the crash. She was transported to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The 39-year-old driver was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. He remained in the hospital as of Monday night.

A preliminary investigation suggests that the medical transport van, a 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan, was northbound on the Riverway at 3:40 p.m.

It reached the intersection with Longwood Avenue, crossed the double yellow lines and both southbound lanes, exited the roadway, and struck a large tree.

No other vehicles are believed to have been involved in the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by Troop H of the Massachusetts State Police, the State Police Detective Unit for Suffolk County, the State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section.

Criminal charges may arise depending on the results of the investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.