Tufts University Investigating Sixth Bomb Threat; No Evacuations Prompted

Tufts University received yet another bomb threat, bringing the total number of threats to plague the school to six within the past week.

The latest email threat targeting several main campus buildings, including a "mystery" building, came in just after 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

"We placed bombs in Dewick, main campus admin buildings, Baillou Hall and one mystery building," the email reads. "Evacuate now or you will all die. You have a few hours to evacuate."

Similar to a threat sent the day before, the latest threat also targeted the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco & Firearms headquarters on Causeway Street in Boston.

"The ATF are cringe dog shooters who violate our constitutional right," the email read. "We placed bombs in ATF headquarters in Boston. We are the next Timothy McVey."

Despite the investigation, Tufts' campus remained open. This comes after the campus was evacuated from another false bomb threat on Monday as well as several others starting on Wednesday of last week.

Tufts University President Tony Monaco released a statement addressing the series of threats as well as the school's corresponding actions.

"The investigation of these threats will take some time and the nature of the investigation prevents us from disclosing much at this time," he said. "However, I want to assure you that we are doing everything we can to identify the culprits while keeping our community safe."

