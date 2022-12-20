Tufts University Investigating Fifth Bomb Threat; No Evacuations Prompted

Tufts University received yet another bomb threat, bringing the total number of threats to plague the school to five within the past week.

The latest email threat targeting six buildings, TUPD's headquarters and one athletic field came in around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, according to a Tweet from Tufts Daily. The spots included:

Metcalf Hall

Carmichael Hall

Halligan Hall

Huskins Field

Bacon Hall

Mayer Campus Center

Ballou hall

Dowling Hall Garage

The email, which was sent to Daily Voice, accused Tufts of being "partially responsible for the division and hatred in our country." The threat also targeted the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco & Firearms headquarters on Causeway Street in Boston.

"The ATF is an unconstitutional agency and all their agents are Anti-American traitors," the email read. "You have forfeited your right to life. You are swine. We will kill all of you."

Despite the investigation, Tufts' campus remained open. This comes the day after the campus was evacuated from another false bomb threat as well as several others starting on Wednesday and Thursday of last week.

Tufts University President Tony Monaco released a statement addressing the series of threats as well as the school's corresponding actions.

"The investigation of these threats will take some time and the nature of the investigation prevents us from disclosing much at this time," he said. "However, I want to assure you that we are doing everything we can to identify the culprits while keeping our community safe."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.