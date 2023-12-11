Sally's Apizza is opening a new spot at 300 Mishawum Drive on Thursday, Dec. 14, according to the Boston Globe.

It’s the pizza shop’s first location in Massachusetts, but a Boston seaport location is set to open in 2024.

Sally’s Apizza was founded by Salvatore “Sally” Consiglio in 1938.

It serves specialty pies, including potato and rosemary pie, New Haven clam pie, and the “firebird” — mozzarella, tomato sauce, oven-roasted chicken, diced sweet and hot peppers, and onions.

Customers who aren’t craving pizza can try one of their entrees, which includes chicken parmesan, rigatoni vodka, and ravioli formaggio.

The restaurant has taken to social media to fire up Woburn residents.

“Some of the best pizza I've ever had outside of New York!” one Yelp reviewer said. “The thin crust, charred bits, and super flavorful sauce made every bite so delicious.”

Another New Yorker praised Sally’s Apizza “super friendly” staff.

“Lifelong New Yorker and I've eaten at hundreds of pizzerias in my lifetime but nothing compares to Sally’s” he said. “This is the pinnacle of Pizza and I doubt in my lifetime I will ever eat a better pizza. If Yelp allowed me to rate them 6 stars I would have.”

Sally's Apizza in Woburn will be open daily from 4:30 p.m., with lunch coming soon.

