Pizzeria With 'Perfect' Pies Plans New Woburn Location

Sally's Apizza, a Connecticut-based eatery that specializes in New Haven-style pizza, is planning to open a Woburn location in 2023 and a Boston seaport location in 2024, according to documents on the company's site.

The eatery's menu includes three classic pizzas, including mozzarella and tomato sauce pie, tomato sauce pie, and white pie.

Diners who crave toppings galore can choose from its list of specialty pies, which includes their potato and rosemary pie, New Haven clam pie, and hoodoo brown brisket pie.

Guests who step into Sally's can also enjoy pasta dishes, salads, and multiple appetizer options.

The pizzeria maintains that its pies are like no other, and Yelp reviewers of the eatery's current locations seem to agree.

"How can you not give this old school family-owned pizzeria five stars," wrote one Yelp reviewer. "This pizza was made with love and was the best pizza, both myself and my husband have ever had.

"The pizza is perfect, just go eat it," wrote another reviewer on Yelp.

The eatery has not yet announced the exact addresses for the future locations.

