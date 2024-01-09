Roxanne Doucette, 64, charged with attempted murder, intimidation of a witness, juror, police or court official; resisting arrest, and assault and battery on a police officer, Boston 25 News reported.

She insists that the soup her 73-year-old husband Paul had in December was just expired.

“I’ve never ever tried to poison him in any way whatsoever,” Doucette told CBS News. “I love him very, very much and I would never try to kill anyone.”

But Doucette called 911 after Paul consumed the soup, and he was rushed to a local hospital. He was barely conscious but survived.

The couple’s daughter became suspicious of Doucette, so she went through her mother’s phone only to find texts from someone claiming to be a soap opera star who wanted to have sex with her.

“You have to get rid of your husband, honey,” one of the texts reads. “I need you so much.”

Court documents show that Doucette answered back with: “Making an amazing soup. Special potion. Maybe I could collect life insurance.”

A limited toxicology report came back negative, but Roxanne has been ordered to stay away from Paul.

"I just want him to come home," Doucette said. "I just love him so much."

Doucette kicked and screamed when police tried to take her phone as evidence, court documents say.

