Polyurethane Spills Across I-95 In Weston, All Travel Lanes Close (DEVELOPING)

 All south-bound traffic on I-95 in Weston is limited to using the left breakdown lane due to a tractor-trailer spill. 

The Weston Fire Department is on the scene, along with Massachusetts State Troopers.
Morgan Gonzales
A tractor-trailer full of polyurethane spilled its contents on I-95 in Weston near Exit 39A, according to tweets sent by Massachusetts State Police and Massachusetts Transportation around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 9. 

All of the southbound lanes were closed due to the spill, leaving traffic to trickle through the left breakdown lane. 

The left and middle lanes were opened to traffic by 10:55 a.m., but cleanup efforts were ongoing, according to the Massachusetts State Police. 

Drivers were warned to expect delays.

For current updates, click here to see the Mass511 traffic map. 

