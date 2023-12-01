Police To Discuss Fatal Thanksgiving Shooting Of Woman, 27, In Cambridge

Danasia Green, of Cambridge, and a 26-year-old man were found shot next to a black Tesla near 10 Magazine St. around 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 23, in the city’s Central Square.

She was pronounced dead at a hospital in Boston, according to the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office.

The man who was also shot has been treated and released.

The community meeting in the Cambridge Senior Center at 806 Massachusetts Ave., on Wednesday, Dec. 6, will include the City Manager’s Office, Mayor’s Office, City Council, Cambridge Police Department, the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, Central Square Church, Central Square Business Improvement District, My Brother’s Keeper Cambridge, and Riverside Trauma Center.

Representatives will share the latest information on the shooting, the investigation, answer any questions, and support will be given by Riverside Trauma Center staff, according to officials.

“Investigators have made some progress,” authorities said on Thursday, Nov. 30, but Cambridge police are still investigating.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call the Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office at (781) 897-6600. Cambridge police can be reached at (617) 349-3300.

