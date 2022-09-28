Wanted New Hampshire Couple Caught Trying To Break Into Car In Tewksbury: Police

A couple from New Hampshire, both of whom had previous warrants out for their arrests, were finally caught while trying to break into a car in Tewksbury, authorities said.

Police responded to a call about a breaking and entering in progress on Ferncroft Road around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, Tewksbury Police said. Responding officers learned that a person tried to break into a car but ran away when the car's alarm started going off.

Officers later found a woman, identified as 32-year-old Michele Nault, of Nashua, NH, who was wanted on a warrant out of Woburn District Court, police said. She was then taken into police custody.

A K9 officer followed a scent from the car to that led police to the second suspect: 38-year-old Derek Hammerle, of Nashua NH. Hammerle was wanted on three default warrants and was taken into custody, police said.

Police then found about 34 tablets of Gabapentin on Nault and in a vehicle that the couple allegedly drove to the scene, police added.

Both were charged with breaking and entering a motor vehicle and possession of a class E substance. They expected to be arraigned in Lowell District Court on Tuesday.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.