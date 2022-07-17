Uber Driver Smashes Car Into Citizens Bank In Porter Square In Cambridge

Three people are in the hospital and a building has significant damage after an Uber driver drove into a bank in a popular square just outside of Boston, authorities said.

Police responded to a crash in Porter Square area in Cambridge around 11:11 p.m. on Saturday, June 16, Cambridge Police said.

Upon arrival, officials found a 66-year-old man had driven his 2022 Toyota Highlander into the Citizens Bank at 822 Somerville Avenue.

Investigators believe the operator of the vehicle was an Uber driver who was driving two passengers at the time of the crash, police said. All three were taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with minor injuries.

Initial investigation suggests the Uber driver was going south on Massachusetts Avenue when he turned onto Somerville Avenue and accelerated and crashed into the building. The building and car both sustained significant damage, police said.

Investigators do not believe the driver was impaired or distracted at the time of the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

