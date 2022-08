An alleged drug dealer from Quincy was arrested in possession of 20 grams of Fentanyl in Tewksbury, authorities said.

Jorge Ramirez Andujar, age 30, was charged with trafficking more than 10 grams of Fentanyl on Monday, Aug. 8, Tewksbury Police said.

He is expected to be arraigned in Lowell District Court, police added.

