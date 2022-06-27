Tewksbury Man Killed In New Hampshire Motorcycle Accident

A man from Northern Massachusetts has died from a weekend motorcycle crash in New Hampshire, authorities said.

David Penney, age 58, of Tewksbury, was killed in a crash that occurred at the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Woodland Road in North Hampton on Saturday afternoon, June 25, New Hampshire State Police said.

Investigation revealed Penney was entering the intersection on his Harley Davidson when he was struck by Jennifer McCoy, age 38, of Boston, who was driving a black BMW. Penney was later pronounced dead at a local hospital, according to police.

Tributes to Penney poured in on social media from several organizations with which he was affiliated.

"It is with heartfelt sympathy to announce the loss of member and PER David Penney," a Facebook post from the Tewksbury / Wilmington Elks Lodge #2070 read. "Deepest condolences to the Penney family."

"Please let us all keep David’s family in our prayers along with all the Brothers and Sisters of the Tewksbury Lodge during this difficult time," Denise Furnari, state president of the Grand Lodge of Massachusetts wrote on Facebook. "Brother David thank you for your leadership and May You Rest In Peace."

McCoy was also apparently driving under the influence with a young passenger, police said. She has since been charged with Driving under the Influence and is scheduled to be arraigned in Rockingham County Superior Court.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Christopher Pieniazek at Christopher.J.Pieniazek@dos.nh.gov or by voicemail at 603-931-9384.

