Tewksbury Juvenile Goes Missing For Days: Police

Police are asking to public to be on the lookout for a young person who went missing in Tewksbury, according to officials.

Shane Brooke was last seen around 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, according to the Tewksbury Police Department. He is described as a white male, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket and black pants.

Police ask that anyone who sees Brooke contact the Tewksbury Police at (978) 851-7373.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.