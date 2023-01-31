Contact Us
Tewksbury Juvenile Goes Missing For Days: Police

Morgan Gonzales
Shane Brooke
Shane Brooke Photo Credit: Tewksbury Police Department

Police are asking to public to be on the lookout for a young person who went missing in Tewksbury, according to officials.

Shane Brooke was last seen around 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, according to the Tewksbury Police Department. He is described as a white male, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. 

He was last seen wearing a black jacket and black pants.

Police ask that anyone who sees Brooke contact the Tewksbury Police at (978) 851-7373.

