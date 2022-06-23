Tewksbury Employee Caught Trading Drugs With NH Man Near His Job

Two men are facing multiple charges after police caught them exchanging drugs outside one of their places of work, authorities said.

Police were conducting surveillance when they saw an apparent drug deal between Jason Ricciarelli, age 42, of Lowell, and Craig Pickering, age 59, of Manchester, NH, Tewksbury Police said.

This happened in the area of 1795 Andover Street around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21. Officers stopped the vehicle involved in the transaction and identified Pickering as the driver and Ricciarelli as the employee.

A search of the car uncovered about four grams of fentanyl, one gram of cocaine, 25 tablets of Suboxone as well as a digital scale, plastic bags and other drug paraphernalia, police said. Both men were arrested and charged accordingly.

