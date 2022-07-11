SWAT Team Assists In Arrest Of Tewksbury Man Wanted For Boston Shooting

A Tewksbury man was arrested in connection with a shooting that happened in Boston, authorities said.

Ron Bell, age 22, was arrested on numerous violent offenses at his home on 22 Revere Road in Tewksbury on Monday, July 11, Tewksbury Police said.

The arrest required a large police and SWAT team presence as Bell barricaded himself inside the home, police said.

Bell is expected to be arraigned on several charges including assault with intent to murder in Dorchester District Court on Tuesday, police said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.