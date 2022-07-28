Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice
Police & Fire

Serious Car Crash Shuts Down Route 27 In Wayland

David Cifarelli
The aftermath of the crash on Route 27 in Wayland
The aftermath of the crash on Route 27 in Wayland Photo Credit: Wayland Fire via Twitter

Route 27 in Wayland is expected to be closed between four and eight hours after a crash that sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries, Wayland Fire said on Twitter

The department reported the crash, between a flatbed truck and an SUV, just before 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 28. The crash resulted in some downed power lines. 

The driver of the SUV was taken to a local hospital for treatment. No other information was immediately released. 

