Serious Car Crash Shuts Down Route 27 In Wayland

Route 27 in Wayland is expected to be closed between four and eight hours after a crash that sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries, Wayland Fire said on Twitter.

The department reported the crash, between a flatbed truck and an SUV, just before 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 28. The crash resulted in some downed power lines.

The driver of the SUV was taken to a local hospital for treatment. No other information was immediately released.

