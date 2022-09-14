RI Car Thief Leads 21-Mile Police Pursuit Before Smashing Into 3 Cruisers In MA

Three Massachusetts State Police cruisers were damaged during a pursuit of a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Rhode Island, authorities said.

The situation started when a State Trooper noticed a Dodge Charger that was reported stolen on Route 190 northbound in Sterling around 2:47 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, Massachusetts State Police said. The same vehicle had just fled from Worcester police as well, police said.

When the Trooper tried to stop the vehicle, the Charger refused and a pursuit ensued. Other Troopers tried to deflate the car's tires but the driver continued for about 21 miles on flat tires, police said.

The pursuit continued onto I-495 in Littleton and made its way to Concord where the Charger struck three State Police cruisers. The vehicle came to a stop on Route 2 just east of Walden Pond, State Police said.

Concord Police said Route 2 was closed because of the incident around 3:30 a.m. and did not fully reopen until around 7:30 a.m. The sole driver of the Charger, identified as 26-year-old Tristan Breton, of Mainville, RI, was then taken into custody, police said.

Breton is expected to be arraigned in Clinton District Court Wednesday morning on several charges including failing to stop for police and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

