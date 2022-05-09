Randolph 41-Year-Old Killed In Late Night Multi-Car Crash In Melrose: Police

A 41-year-old man from Randolph has died in a late night crash in Melrose, authorities said.

Police responded to the multi-vehicle crash on Lynn Fells Parkway in Melrose around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, Massachusetts State Police said.

Initial investigation revealed that a Mercedes CLS was speeding when it crossed over the center line and struck a Volkswagen Jetta going the opposite direction, police said.

The Mercedes then veered off the road, struck a tree, then hit two unoccupied cars parked in the driveway of a home on the street, police said.

The driver of the Mercedes was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has yet to be released, police said.

The people inside the Jetta, a 61-year-old Saugus woman and a 46-year-old Saugus man, were take to a local hospital with minor injuries, police said.

The crash shut the road down for four hours, according to police. The investigation is ongoing.

