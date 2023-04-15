Prostitution Sting Nabs 7 In Burlington: Police

Seven men who believed they were meeting a prostitute they hired online at a Burlington motel got a surprise when only police answered the door, authorities said.

The reverse sting was set into motion on Wednesday, April 12, when a female Burlington officer posing as a hooker posted an ad for sexual services on a site known for prostitution. She offered to meet them at a local motel for a fee. Officials didn't release the name of the hotel used for the joint operation with the Department of Homeland Security.

Those arrested in the sting were charged with sexual conduct for a fee, police said.

They include —

Narciso Melo, age 40, of Bradford

Pedram Riahi, 50, of Burlington

Matthew Young-Thomas, 26, of Medford

Kevin Duffy, 64, of Winchester

Lawrence Liu, 54, of Medford

Chervens Saint Louis, 32, of Lowell

Mayurkumar Patel, 25, of Boston

The Burlington Police Chief Thomas Browne said the sting was less about catching johns and more about preventing and attacking human trafficking.

“I would like to thank Homeland Security Investigations for their support with this investigation. HSI has experts in human trafficking that help inform and support our investigations as we work to stop and prevent human trafficking and sex crimes in town,” Chief Thomas Browne said in a press release. “I congratulate the officers involved in this investigation on a job well done.”

