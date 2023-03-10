Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice serves Arlington, Cambridge, Everett, Framingham, Lowell, Malden, Medford, Newton, Somerville & Waltham
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Randolph Woman Hid $3.2M In Payroll To Avoid Nearly $1M In Taxes: Feds
Police & Fire

Pocketful of Cocaine: Lowell Man With Abuse Prevention Order Holding Drugs, Police Say

Morgan Gonzales
Email me Read More Stories
Police were called to the Motel 6 at 95 Main Street in Tewksbury.
Police were called to the Motel 6 at 95 Main Street in Tewksbury. Photo Credit: Google Maps Streetview / Tewksbury Police Department

An argument at a motel escalated into the arrest of a man who is charged with trafficking cocaine, officials say. 

Tricelle Durham, of Lowell, was arrested on Thursday, March 9 after police found him violating an abuse prevention order. During his arrest, police found that he was carrying 63 grams of cocaine and 11 grams of crack cocaine, according to the Tewksbury Police Department.

Police arrived at the Motel 6 on Main Street in Tewksbury around 7:20 p.m. to find Durham arguing with a woman he was required to stay away from by an abuse prevention order. 

The police arrested Durham, finding his drugs in the process. 

Durham is charged with: 

  • Trafficking cocaine (36-100 grams)
  • Possession of cocaine with intent to distribute
  • Violation of an abuse prevention order

Durham was arraigned on Friday, March 10 in Lowell district court. He was ordered to be held on a $5,000 bail. 

His bail from a previously pending case was revoked, and he was ordered to obey the protection from abuse order if he posts bail in the future. 

to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.