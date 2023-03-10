Pocketful of Cocaine: Lowell Man With Abuse Prevention Order Holding Drugs, Police Say

An argument at a motel escalated into the arrest of a man who is charged with trafficking cocaine, officials say.

Tricelle Durham, of Lowell, was arrested on Thursday, March 9 after police found him violating an abuse prevention order. During his arrest, police found that he was carrying 63 grams of cocaine and 11 grams of crack cocaine, according to the Tewksbury Police Department.

Police arrived at the Motel 6 on Main Street in Tewksbury around 7:20 p.m. to find Durham arguing with a woman he was required to stay away from by an abuse prevention order.

The police arrested Durham, finding his drugs in the process.

Durham is charged with:

Trafficking cocaine (36-100 grams)

Possession of cocaine with intent to distribute

Violation of an abuse prevention order

Durham was arraigned on Friday, March 10 in Lowell district court. He was ordered to be held on a $5,000 bail.

His bail from a previously pending case was revoked, and he was ordered to obey the protection from abuse order if he posts bail in the future.

