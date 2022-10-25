Melrose Man Ran Illegal Gambling Operation With His Parents: Attorney General

A 59-year-old Melrose man pleaded guilty last week to helping run an illegal sportsbook and trying to extort a state trooper who was investigating him, the state's attorney general said.

Lonnie HIllson will spend a year in prison following his guilty plea on promoting gambling, registration of bets, use of a phone for gambling, conspiracy to register bets, and attempted extortion charges, Maura Healey's office announced. Authorities charged 10 others in the scheme, including his mother and father.

An undercover Massachusetts State Police trooper infiltrated the HIllsons' operation during the investigation, which led to officers raiding eight homes, multiple vehicles, and nearly a dozen bank accounts tied to the sportsbook, Healey said in a press release.

"The Hillsons were operating the illegal gambling operation out of their Melrose homes," she said. "They took illegal bets exclusively over the phone, while other individuals assisted them in attempting to extort money from an undercover Massachusetts State Police Trooper who had infiltrated the illegal gambling organization.

