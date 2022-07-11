Melrose Man Nabbed, Charged For Shooting That Wounded 2: Police

A 44-year-old man has been charged in connection with a double shooting in Melrose, authorities said.

Christopher Corcoran, of Melrose, was arrested for the shooting that happened in the area of 44 Waverly Place, off West Wyoming Drive, around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, Melrose Police Chief Michael Lyle reports.

Upon arrival, officers found two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds to their lower bodies. Both were taken to local hospitals for treatment and were later released, Lyle said.

Investigators determined both parties got into an argument with each other before the shooting occurred and that the incident was targeted, Lyle reports.

Police also determined that Corcoran ran away from the scene. He was arrested without incident in Saugus on Monday afternoon and charged with the following:

Armed Assault with Intent to Murder (Two Counts)

Assault and Battery with a Firearm (Two Counts)

Possession of a Firearm without a License

Corcoran is expected to be arraigned in Malden District Court on Tuesday, Lyle reports.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.