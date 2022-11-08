Man Caught In NH For Alleged Carjacking At Lahey Hospital In Burlington: Police

A Salisbury man wanted for stealing a car outside a hospital in Burlington was arrested in New Hampshire in the same day, authorities said.

Joshua Horvitz was arrested in Hudson, NH, for allegedly stealing a car at the entrance of Lahey Hospital in Burlington, MA, on Tuesday morning, Nov. 8, Burlington Police Chief Thomas Browne reports.

Horvitz allegedly threw the driver to the ground and stole their car while they were at the valet. Further investigation revealed Horvitz also threatened the driver with a weapon, Browne continued.

The driver was treated at the hospital for their injuries. Burlington Police are working on bringing Horvitz up on the following charges:

Carjacking

Armed Assault with Intent to Rob

Assault and Battery on an Elder with Serious Bodily Injury

The investigation is ongoing.

