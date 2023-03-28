Malden Teens Found Responsible For Theft Of Mass State Trooper's Rifle, Ammo: DA

A 14-year-old and a 15-year-old were arrested for breaking into a Massachusetts State Trooper's Cruiser to steal a rifle and ammo under the cover of night, officials say.

Both Malden teenagers were arrested on Monday, March 27 for the theft of a patrol rifle, high-capacity magazine, and ammunition that occurred on Thursday, March 23, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan.

The pair broke into a marked state police cruiser that was parked in a parking garage of an apartment complex on Overlook Ridge Drive in Malden, the DA alleges. The 14-year-old took the rifle, which was found along with the other stolen items in a Malden home connected to the 15-year-old.

There is no evidence to suggest that the stolen items were used in a crime, according to a tweet sent by Massachusetts State Police.

The 14-year-old is charged with:

Breaking and entering a vehicle in the nighttime to commit a felony

Larceny of a firearm

Possession of a firearm

Conspiracy to commit a crime

The duo is scheduled to be arraigned in Cambridge Juvenile Court on Tuesday, March 28. Except in cases of youthful offenders, all juvenile cases are closed to the public and no additional information can be released.

The prosecutor assigned to the case is Jacob McCrindle. The investigation was carried out by Massachusetts State Police led by Detectives assigned to the District Attorney's Office, with assistance from Massachusetts State Troop A and Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services Section.

