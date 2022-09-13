Lowell Nurse Pleads Guilty To $100M Medicare, MassHealth Fraud, Kickback Scheme: Feds

A 42-year-old Lowell nurse pleaded guilty in federal court earlier this month to a scheme that prosecutors say defrauded at least $100 million from Medicare and MassHealth.

Winnie Waruru admitted in court on Sept. 8 to conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud, aiding and abetting healthcare fraud, conspiracy to pay and receive kickbacks, and multiple counts of lying to federal investigators, the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Waruru worked as a licensed practical nurse for Arbor Homecare Services LLC, where investigators said she and a co-owner of the business, Faith Newton, failed to train staff, billed state and federal officials for services they didn't provide, performed procedures that were not medically necessary, and other services that doctors did not authorize.

Waruru defrauded $1.2 million from MassHealth for fake or fraudulent nursing visits, prosecutors said. She also gave cash payments that Newton allegedly gave her to two patients so they would continue to work with Arbor in these schemes, authorities said.

She faces up to 15 years in prison when a judge sentences her in January, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Newton, 52, of Westford, who pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial, is accused of creating sham employment relationships with patients' families to bill for fake visits and procedures and paying them a kickback for participating, prosecutors said. Investigators allege she targeted poor families, people on disability, and those suffering from addiction and depression for the schemes.

These arraignments reportedly made Newton incredibly wealthy. The U.S. Attorney's Office said Newton used the cash she made through these schemes to buy five homes, a Maserati, fund investment accounts, and pay for her lavish lifestyle with several large purchases.

