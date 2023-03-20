Contact Us
Liquor Stolen From Newton Pizzeria Plagued By Back-To-Back Break-Ins: Police

David Cifarelli
Surveillance images of a suspect involved in one of the break-ins at Stone L'Oven Pizza
Surveillance images of a suspect involved in one of the break-ins at Stone L'Oven Pizza Photo Credit: Newton Police Department on Facebook

Police in Newton are investigating after several items were stolen from a local pizzeria during two break-ins earlier this month. 

The incidents happened at Stone L'Oven Pizza, located at 1649 Beacon Street in Newton, overnight on Friday, March 10 and again on Sunday, March 16, Newton Police report

The suspects broke into the business by smashing a window on the front door and stole multiple bottles of liquor as a result. Investigators believe both break-ins are connected, police said. 

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Newton Police at 617-796-2104 or leave a message on the anonymous TIP Line at 617-796-2121. 

