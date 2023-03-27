Legally Blind Arlington Man Missing For Week May Be In Somerville: Police

A 56-year-old man who has not taken his medication, and is legally blind, has been missing for a week, officials say.

Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for Edward Leydon, who was last seen the morning of March 20, 2023, according to the Arlington Police Department.

Leydon used to frequent Davis Square in Somerville, police say, and was last seen wearing jeans, sneakers, and a blue windbreaker jacket.

He is described as standing 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 190 pounds, with black and white hair and blue eyes.

Police request that anyone with information about Leydon call (781) 643-1212.

