Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice serves Arlington, Cambridge, Everett, Framingham, Lowell, Malden, Medford, Newton, Somerville & Waltham
Return to your home site

Menu

Police & Fire

Hyundai Driver Dies In 2-Car Crash In North Reading: Police

David Cifarelli
@davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
North Reading Police
North Reading Police Photo Credit: North Reading Police on Facebook

One person was killed in a two-car crash in North Reading this week, authorities said. 

Police and fire responded to the crash at Park and Central Street around 1:40 p.m. on Friday, March 3, North Reading Police Chief Michael Murphy reports. 

Upon arrival, officers found a collision between a Ford F-150 and Hyundai Elantra. The driver of the Elantra was taken to a Burlington hospital where they later died, Murphy said.

The driver of the Ford was also taken to the hospital for treatment, Murphy added. The crash remains under investigation. 

to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.