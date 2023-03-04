Hyundai Driver Dies In 2-Car Crash In North Reading: Police

One person was killed in a two-car crash in North Reading this week, authorities said.

Police and fire responded to the crash at Park and Central Street around 1:40 p.m. on Friday, March 3, North Reading Police Chief Michael Murphy reports.

Upon arrival, officers found a collision between a Ford F-150 and Hyundai Elantra. The driver of the Elantra was taken to a Burlington hospital where they later died, Murphy said.

The driver of the Ford was also taken to the hospital for treatment, Murphy added. The crash remains under investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.