Four Hospitalized, 70 Evacuated From Concord Senior Living Facility Gas Leak

A road to a senior living facility is closed and its residents removed while officials seek to determine what caused high levels of carbon monoxide to leak in the building, officials say.

A fire alarm sent first responders to Deaconess Abundant Life Communities, but upon arrival, at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 15, firefighters noticed that multiple carbon monoxide alarms were sounding, according to the Concord Fire Department.

Firefighters tested the air at the senior living facility, located at 80 Deaconess Road, and found highly-elevated levels of carbon monoxide in the north building's basement.

A total of 70 residents were evacuated and relocated to another location on site through a coordinated effort from staff and firefighters, who rang a third alarm to bring mutual aid resources to the scene. Two residents were taken to a hospital, along with two contractors who were working at the site.

Old Road to Nine Acre Corner is closed due to the incident, except for emergency vehicles and Emerson Hospital visitors.

The cause of the leak is under investigation by the Town of Concord's plumbing inspector. No current estimate is available for when residents will be allowed back into the building.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.