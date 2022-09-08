Dump Truck Crashes Into Route 2 Overpass In Arlington: Police

Authorities say commuters should expect heavy delays on and around Route 2 in Arlington after a dump truck slammed into an overpass on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 9.

Massachusetts State Police tweeted just after 2 p.m. that the truck collided with the Park Avenue overpass. Troopers didn't say if anyone was injured in the wreck.

The breakdown lane and two right lanes of traffic are closed as troopers investigate the scene and clean up debris, which leaves only one lane open to traffic. It's unclear when normal traffic flow will resume.

Drivers should avoid this area if possible.

