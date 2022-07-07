Dive Team Successfully Recovers Woman's Wedding Ring From The Charles River

Members of the Cambridge Fire Department's Dive Team and Marine Unit are being praised after successfully recovering a woman's wedding ring from the Charles River.

A woman at the Charlesgate Yacht Club informed crews that she dropped her diamond wedding ring into the river on Sunday, July 3, Lieutenant Stephen Capuccio said in a statement on Twitter.

The woman and her husband had a good idea of where the ring went and teams agreed to help them recover the ring.

Firefighter Jeremy Marrache entered the water and recovered the ring within five minutes, Capuccio said. The ring was ultimately returned to its rightful owner.

"This is an amazing of our training for public service and a terrific opportunity for the Dive Team and Marine Unit members to practice working together," Capuccio said. "I think all the members involved deserve a recognition of a job well done."

