Damage Control: Crews Assess Newton Bridge After Truck Barely Scrapes By

The right lane of the Mass Pike in Newtown was closed for hours after a bridge was damaged by a truck this week, officials said.

Massachusetts State Police responded for a truck that hit the Auburn Street Bridge on I-90 East shortly before 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, according to the department's Twitter page. Upon arrival, crews learned that only minor injuries – to both humans and bridge – were reported.

State Police later confirmed that the bridge was struck by a truck with a pneumatic lift, used for a dumpster, that was raised. The lift did not survive. The initial impact only left the center lane open, according to MassDOT on Twitter.

The Auburn Street overpass was also closed for a period of time while crews assessed the damage. Eventually, that roadway reopened but the right lane of the Pike was closed for continuous cleanup.

No other information was released.

