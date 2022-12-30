Cocaine, Crack & Oxy Oh My! Everett Duo Busted For Illegal Drug Possession

A joint investigation by local and regional authorities resulted in a highly successfully drug bust on the North Shore, police said.

Everett Police along with North Metro SWAT members served a search warrant at 22 Elm Road in Everett that led to the arrest of Victor Ellis, age 49 and an unnamed teenage girl, police said on Friday, Dec. 30 on Facebook.

During their search of the house, authorities seized cocaine, crack and oxycodone along with a gun and cash, police said.

Both will be charged with drug-related trafficking charges and firearm charges, police said. Ellis will be arraigned in Malden District Court while the girl will be arraigned in juvenile court.

