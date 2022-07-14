Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice
Burlington Police Seeking Car And Driver That Struck Police Officer

David Cifarelli
The Burlington Police Department is seeking information on this car and its driver after a police officer was struck on Beacon Street on Thursday morning.
The Burlington Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a vehicle and driver that recently struck a police officer. 

The officer was struck by they car while working a construction detail in the area of 26 Beacon Street shortly after 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 14, police said.

The car disregarded the officer's command to stop and instead struck him while driving through the construction site, police said. The car did not stop and continued traveling north toward Woburn. 

The officer was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital and was later released, police said. The vehicle involved is believed to be a light gray, 2013 to 2015 Hyundai Elantra. 

Police have since released images from the scene and are asking for anyone who recognizes the vehicle has information on its driver to contact them at 781-272-1212. 

