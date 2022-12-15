Burglars Bungle Concord ATM Robbery, But Escape In High-Speed Getaway: Police

A trio of burglars attempted to steal an ATM earlier this week but succeeded only in making a mess, authorities said. Investigators released photos from the crime scene and of the would-be thieves in the hopes of making a quick capture.

Concord police received an alarm just after 3:15 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 14., from a Citizens Bank at 1134 Main Street, authorities said. When officers arrived, they found a damaged ATM with the front panel ripped off to expose the wires inside, but no money was stolen.

Click here to see a surveillance video of the attempted ATM theft.

A Maynard police officer was suspicious when they spotted a black GMC pickup truck and a Dodge Challenger driving next to one another on an otherwise empty road. The officer had seen the two vehicles about an hour earlier driving toward Concord, authorities said.

When the officer got behind them, the vehicles split apart and led police on high-speed chases in different directions, authorities said. Officers decided to call off the pursuit for fear of public safety.

Concord police aren't sure if this incident is related to a recent string of ATM thefts in the area.

Investigators ask anyone with information about the attempted burglary to contact the Concord Police Department at 978-318-3400.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.