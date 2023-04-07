Brush Fires Break Out Across Eastern Mass Due To Dry, Windy Conditions

Red flag warnings are in effect across much of southern New England, and eastern and central Mass towns are feeling the heat as multiple brush fires broke out within hours of each other.

Multiple Massachusetts communities reported brush fires on the afternoon of Friday, April 7. The influx of fiery flare-ups is due to dry and windy weather conditions that caused the National Weather Service to issue red flag warnings for the area.

Red flag warnings indicate critical fire weather conditions and warn that any fires that start may spread rapidly and become difficult to extinguish, according to the NWS.

In Burlington, a brush fire extended to Francis Wyman Elementary School, with smoke heading towards a nearby high school. Firefighters got the fire under control, but the public was asked to avoid the area.

In Weston, firefighters dealt with a four-alarm fire in addition to multiple brush fires. Nearby communities provided mutual aid to help with the multiple blazes.

Other communities are reported to be dealing with brush fires thanks to the ideal weather conditions and multiple have warned the public to avoid any burning.

To see information from the National Weather Service, click here.

