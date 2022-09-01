Barre Man Drove Into State Police Trooper During Early-Morning Chase: Police

A 34-year-old man ran over a state trooper and crashed into multiple cruisers during an early morning chase that started in Methuen and ended with a wreck in Lowell, authorities said.

Eric Duffy of Barre faces nearly ten charges for his attempt to avoid arrest just before 1 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1., Massachusetts State Police said.

The chase started when a trooper stopped Duffy's Honda Accord after someone reported him for driving erratically on 495 in Metheun, authorities said. He initially stopped but sped off moments later. He led police through Lowell to the Boston Road exit in Westfield, where he turned into Haffner's gas station and got out of his car, officials said.

But when a trooper followed suit, Duffy got back into his car and reversed into a parked cruiser before driving into him, which threw the trooper onto the hood of the Honda, authorities said. Responders took him to Emerson Hospital for minor injuries.

Duffy resumed the chase along 495, but it ended a short time later when troopers boxed in his car. He rear-ended a cruiser as he tried to get away, authorities said.

Duffy injured one of the officers in a fight after they pulled him from the Accord, officials said. Responders took that trooper and Duffy to Lowell General Hospital for minor injuries.

Officials charged Duffy with assault with a dangerous weapon, assault on a police officer, hit and run on a person, and hit and run that damaged property, resisting arrest, and several traffic violations, authorities said.

