Acton Hazmat Teams Respond After Garbage Man Nearly Faint After Inspecting Load: Officials

Hazmat teams in Acton were called out to a potential hazardous materials incident after a trash truck driver nearly fainted after picking up a load on Friday, Jan. 13, officials said.

The driver said he picked up trash around 9 a.m. in the area of 100 Nagog Park Drive when he began to feel dizzy and light-headed after inspecting the truck's load, fire officials said.

The hazmat team inspected the load and determined it a Tier 1 situation, the lowest and less dangerous. They cleared the truck around 1 p.m.

Paramedics took the driver to a local hospital for evaluation.

