Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice serves Arlington, Cambridge, Everett, Framingham, Lowell, Malden, Medford, Newton, Somerville & Waltham
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Secret Santa Gone Wrong: Weed Found In Candle At Logan Airport: TSA Officials
Police & Fire

Acton Hazmat Teams Respond After Garbage Man Nearly Faint After Inspecting Load: Officials

Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories
An Acton firefighter hazmat team was called out to Nagog Park Drive on Friday, Jan. 13, after a garbage truck driver nearly fainted after inspecting a load of trash, authorities said.
An Acton firefighter hazmat team was called out to Nagog Park Drive on Friday, Jan. 13, after a garbage truck driver nearly fainted after inspecting a load of trash, authorities said. Photo Credit: Acton Fire Department

Hazmat teams in Acton were called out to a potential hazardous materials incident after a trash truck driver nearly fainted after picking up a load on Friday, Jan. 13, officials said. 

The driver said he picked up trash around 9 a.m. in the area of 100 Nagog Park Drive when he began to feel dizzy and light-headed after inspecting the truck's load, fire officials said. 

The hazmat team inspected the load and determined it a Tier 1 situation, the lowest and less dangerous. They cleared the truck around 1 p.m.

Paramedics took the driver to a local hospital for evaluation. 

to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.