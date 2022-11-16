Contact Us
Police & Fire

26-Year-Old Man Shot, Killed In Lowell; Police Ask For Tips

Josh Lanier
Josh Lanier
Lowell Police
Lowell Police Photo Credit: Facebook/Lowell Police Department

Lowell police are investigating the shooting death of a 26-year-old Lowell man Tuesday night, Nov. 15, as a homicide following an autopsy report. Investigators are asking for the public's help to ID the shooter. 

Officers found Odogwu Ganobi bleeding out near the intersection of Chelmsford Street and Maitland Avenue around 7 p.m. and rushed him to Tufts Medical Center in Boston, the Middlesex District Attorney's Office said. He died of his wounds later that night. 

The chief medical examiner's office conducted an autopsy and ruled the killing a homicide. 

Detectives ask anyone with information about the slaying to contact Lowell Police at 978-937-3200.

